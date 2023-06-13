Sedition case registered against Sehbai, Mehdi, others

ISLAMABAD: A sedition case has been registered against overseas Pakistanis Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, and others for “inciting people to rebel against the state and attack defence institutions”.

Ramna police station registered the first information report (FIR) at the complaint of a citizen, Muhammad Aslam. Wajahat Saeed Khan and Adil Farooq Raja have also been nominated in the FIR.

The FIR stated that Sehbai, Mehdi, and others, who are living abroad, “incited people against defence institutions and tried to create anarchy” in Pakistan.

“The accused are playing in the hands of foreign hostile agencies,” the FIR read. Sections 124A, 120B and 121 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which deal with sedition, punishment of criminal conspiracy, and engaging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan have been included in the case. The other section of FIR includes 7ATA of the anti-terrorism act in the FIR.

