New BoM of Engineering Development Board formed

ISLAMABAD: The government has constituted 19-member Board of Management (BoM) of Engineering Development Board (EDB) to be headed by Arif Saeed.

The private members of Board are Muhammad Yawar Irfan, Khawaja Masood, Saadat Ejaz, Tauqeer A. Dawood, Syed Qadir Shah, Yousaf Mirza, Khawar Rafique Sheikh and CEO Techno Pack Telecome (Pvt) Limited Aamir Allawala.

The ex-officio members of Board are as follows; (i) Secretary Industries & Production Division or his nominee not below BS-20/ Joint Secretary; (ii) Secretary Finance or his nominee not below BS-20/ Joint Secretary; (iii) Secretary Commerce or his nominee not below BS-20/ Joint Secretary; (iv) Secretary Science and Technology or his nominee not below BS-20/ Joint Secretary;(v) Secretary Defence Production or his nominee not below BS-20/ Joint Secretary; (vi) Chairman Federal Board of Revenue or his nominee not below BS-20/ Joint Secretary; (vii) Secretary Climate Change Division or his nominee not below BS-20/ Joint Secretary; (viii) Chairman, Board of Investment or his nominee not below BS-20/ Joint Secretary; (ix) Chief Executive Officer, EDB and (x) CEO, National Single Window.

