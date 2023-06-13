AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A down is always down the road

Anjum Ibrahim Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

“Oooops.” “A suicide bomber…” “Hey that’s not a topic I want to discuss. I find it extremely disturbing and offensive that the suicide bombers are Muslims and they kill Muslims and…”

“Yeah, yeah, but when I referred to a suicide bomber I wasn’t literally referring to one.”

“Oh I see, I agree 9 May should not have happened and need I add it provided a perfect storm for those implicated by those who were, let’s be honest, on the back-foot till then and these are the ways of divine…”

“My life experience has always been that in life there are ups and downs and I would like to ask our politicians how come when they are in power they never, ever, ever, think that a down is down the road.”

“Excuse me but you need to qualify your statement. Apart from party leaders and their blood relatives all other politicians have the option of detaching themselves from surrounding one wagon to attach themselves to another…”

“You are so right but does this apply to Zardari sahib too? True he thought he would win the 2013 elections because of the Benazir Income Support…”

“It’s those dratted bricks comment that got him down.”

“And out of the running till perhaps now – so ten years…”

“Anyway when I referred to a suicide bomber I just want to emphasize that I was not referring to a suicide bomber in a literal sense but in a non-literal sense.”

“I don’t get it.”

“Well, OK let me clarify. A non-literal suicide bomber is one who has installed a revolving door to a specific portfolio, keeps coming back, and keeps performing very poorly…”

“Example?”

“Our finance ministers – be they loved by any political party or institution. They come, launch their suicide attack through remote control and return through the revolving door.….”

“Hmmmm.”

“But I reckon on a scale of one to ten The Accountant is a ten – he not only presented a budget that is a non-starter because there are just no resources to make it remotely credible but he launched another missile during his post budget press conference by talking of reprofiling the debt which has plummeted the markets further.”

“Mission accomplished!”

“What?”

“You just don’t understand his relationship to Nawaz Sharif and how critical it has become to the well-being of the people of this country.”

“That I understand now.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections politicians PARTLY FACETIOUS May 9 violence

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A down is always down the road

MoS for reforms in pension bill

SBP leaves policy rate unchanged

Economy: experts underscore the need for structural reforms

CM Sindh for expediting contingency measures

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

Star hydro-power project case: AG office recommends name of co-counsel

Read more stories