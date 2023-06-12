Aleem Khan appointed President of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Former Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) member Abdul Aleem Khan has been appointed President of the newly founded Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), its founder Jahangir Khan Tareen announced.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, he also said Aamir Mehmood Kiyani has been appointed the party’s Secretary General.

Meanwhile Awn Chaudhary has been appointed Additional Secretary General and Spokesperson of the Party as well as of the Patron-in-Chief.

“More announcements to follow,” wrote Tareen.

All three are former PTI members. Aleem Khan left PTI in 2021 while Kiyani quit the party following the events of May 9.

Aleem expresses sorrow over loss of lives in KP

Tareen officially launched IPP in Lahore last week on Thursday.

Flanked by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches Istehkam-e-Pakistan party

The launch was attended by several former members of the national and provincial assemblies who recently left Imran Khan’s PTI following the May 9 incident.

A number of heavyweight politicians backed the new party, which could make a real difference in the general election in the near future.

Tareen, himself a former PTI member, said he had joined Imran Khan’s party because he was confident it would “implement all the reforms that Pakistan needed and still needs”.

Tareen said they worked day and night to make the PTI a full-fledged political force. “People you see sitting here today, all of them were a part of this struggle,” he added.

“We infused the party with newfound passion and enthusiasm after the 2013 elections.”

Tareen said reforms were the PTI’s basic manifesto “due to which we all had come together”.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t turn out the way we expected and people were disheartened.”

The new platform will strive to bring reforms and serve the people, according to Tareen.

Last month, Aleem Khan had hosted a reception in honour of Tareen, attended by former and sitting members of the PTI.

It was informed at the meeting that as more politicians were planning to part ways with PTI, it seemed the right time to announce a new political party.