Aleem, Tarin take stock of situation

LAHORE: Former stalwarts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aleem Khan and Jehangir Tarin met on Monday to discuss the possibility of announcing a new political party soon.

Aleem Khan hosted a reception in honour of Jehangir Tarin, attended by former and sitting members of the PTI. Former advisor of Imran Khan Aon Ch was also present in the meeting.

Sources said the reception participants agreed to announce a new political party instead of a pressure group. They stressed that a new political party would be able to protect the rights of the people better.

It was informed at the meeting that some more politicians are planning to party ways with the PTI. Therefore, it is the right time to announce a new political party. Tarin is also expected to hold a press conference in the next 72 hours, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023