Jahangir Tareen launches Istehkam-e-Pakistan party

Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-confidante of party chairman Imran Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen officially launched the ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ in Lahore on Thursday. The launch of the new political party was attended by several former members of the national and provincial assemblies who recently left Imran Khan’s PTI following the May 9 incident.

A number of heavyweight politicians have backed the new party, which may make a real difference in the general election in the near future.

As he announced the party’s launch, Tareen said he wanted to make a contribution to the country’s development.

“During my long journey in politics, I got the opportunity to meet and work with several people. I learned a lot from this experience,” he said.

He said he joined the PTI because he was confident the party would “implement all the reforms that Pakistan needed and still needs”.

Tareen said they worked day and night to make the PTI a full-fledged political force. “People you see sitting here today, all of them were a part of this struggle,” he added.

“We infused the party with newfound passion and enthusiasm after the 2013 elections.”

Tareen said reforms were the PTI’s basic manifesto “due to which we all had come together”.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t turn out the way we expected and people were disheartened.”

The new platform will strive to bring reforms and serve the people, according to Tareen.

As per reports, several PTI deserters, including Murad Raas, Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Hashim Dogar, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismael, Jay Prakash, Aamir Kiani, and others have confirmed their full support for Tareen’s party.

Among other politicians who joined the new political party are Abdul Aleem Khan, Awn Chaudhry, and Nauman Langrial.

On Tuesday, three PTI’s “Hashim Dogar group” members, including Raja Yawar Kamal, Mamoon Tarar, and Rai Aslam, also joined Tareen’s political camp.

Earlier, Sajjad Bukhari, Tehseen Gardezi, and Jahanzeb Warn met Tareen and announced they were joining his party.