AVN 50.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.41%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
HUBC 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
OGDC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
PPL 60.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.31%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.39%)
TRG 98.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,500 Decreased By -89.6 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,878 Decreased By -26 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in July

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 10:30am

SINGAPORE: Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full nominated volumes of crude oil in July, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, after it pledged to cut production next month.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, vowed to reduce its production to 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from around 10 million bpd currently.

Some Chinese state-owned refiners have requested lower supply in July, according to three trading sources, estimating the combined volume could be about 10 million barrels less than they took for June.

Kremlin says US can’t tell Saudi Arabia what to do on oil policy

Saudi Aramco unexpectedly raised its official selling prices for all crude grades to Asia for July-loading cargoes, which would hurt refining profits and could spur refiners to buy more feedstock from the spot market.

However, China’s total July intake of Saudi crude is likely to stay around the same level as June, as other Chinese refiners have asked for more supply for July from a low base in June.

Saudi Aramco

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in July

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Turkiye lira weakens to fresh record low against dollar

Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting

Read more stories