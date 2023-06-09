AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
Kremlin says US can’t tell Saudi Arabia what to do on oil policy

Reuters Published June 9, 2023
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that Saudi Arabia did not need lectures from the United States about oil policy, responding to reported differences between Washington and Riyadh after the kingdom’s latest production cut.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd), or 10%, in July on top of existing output cuts from OPEC and its allies including Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saudi Arabia was a sovereign state that could make its own decisions and did not need “lectures or moralising” from the United States.

