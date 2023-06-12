AVN 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.93%)
BAFL 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 68.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.1%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
NETSOL 81.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
OGDC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.75%)
PAEL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 60.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.93%)
PRL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.18%)
TRG 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.52%)
UNITY 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -17.7 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,421 Decreased By -168.2 (-1.15%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 14,774 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.2%)
New Zealand shares hit over two-month trough; Fed rate decision in focus

Reuters Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 12:58pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

New Zealand shares fell for a fourth straight session to finish at an over two-month low as caution prevailed ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the week, while markets in Australia were closed for a public holiday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.6% to 11,615.55 points, their lowest level since March 27.

The Fed’s rate hike decision is due on June 14, with markets pricing in a 73% chance that the US central bank will keep rates steady in a range of 5%-5.25%.

Investors also await the US inflation data for May, due Tuesday, which will likely influence the Fed’s upcoming policy decision.

The trajectory of interest rates in the United States will have an impact on the economic activity of New Zealand, said Christina Leung, Principal Economist at the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research.

“Concerns about the impact of higher interest rates on economic activity in New Zealand has heightened concerns about the profitability of businesses and hence weighed on share prices here.”

In New Zealand, shares of dairy exporter Fonterra Co-operative Group rose 1.0% after it received initial orders from the High Court, approving its proposal to return about NZ$800 million ($489.76 million) of capital to shareholders and unit holders.

Shares of Auckland International Airport Ltd fell 2.9% after the Auckland Council voted to sell 7% of its 18.09% stake in the company on Friday.

Meanwhile, top trading partner China reported a worse-than-expected 4.6% drop in factory gate prices for May on Friday, their steepest decline in seven years, and fuelled concerns over its fragile economic recovery.

