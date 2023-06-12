Futures spread up 341bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 341bps to 18.97 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter also improved as average daily volumes increased by 46.0 percent to 62.13 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 42.56 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 37.0 percent to Rs 2.42 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 1.77 billion.

