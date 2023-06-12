AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Divided Fed expected to rally around a US interest rate pause

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to pause its campaign of interest rate increases on Wednesday to give policymakers more time to assess the economic impact of existing hikes and recent banking stresses.

IMF urges Fed, central banks to keep tightening to reduce inflation

But members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) remain divided going into the meeting on June 13-14, with a minority still pushing for an 11th straight hike to fight inflation, which remains stubbornly above the Fed’s long-term target of two percent.

