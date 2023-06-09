AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Twitter explodes with reactions to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s 2023-24 budget

  • Twitter users did not hold back in criticising the sorry state of affairs the country has been driven to
BR Life & Style Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 08:15pm
Follow us

Twitter was bursting with reactions to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s unveiling of the federal budget 2023-24 in the National Assembly on Friday.

Dar said Pakistan’s economy will target a growth rate of 3.5% in the coming fiscal year.

Slamming the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dar said Pakistan was the 24th largest economy in 2017, but declined to 47th place in 2022.

Twitter users, noting early reactions to Dar’s speech unveiling the budget, did not hold back in criticising the sorry state of affairs the country has been driven to. Here are a few that caught our eye.

Dar puts onus of ‘another IMF programme’ on new govt

Aren’t we all?

Whodunnit?

The trillion rupee question…

How did they fare so far?

Should we all smile then?

Mazeltov!

Robin Hood(ed)!

The budget comes as the country is experiencing a dire economic crisis, with inflation running at a record 37.97% in May and a stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme which has already led to an imposition of strict conditions set out by the international lender before it agrees to unlock $1.1 billion of funds, set to be released in November.

The incumbent government has imposed taxes, raised energy tariffs and scaled back subsidies in an attempt to persuade the IMF to unlock funding, and its central bank has also raised the key policy rate to a record 21%.

You don’t need AI to predict Dar’s budget speech. This is how it will likely go

In the meantime, the country barely has enough foreign currency reserves to cover one month of imports. At the unveiling of the Economic Survey on Thursday, Dar also indicated that said the new elected government should negotiate a fresh deal with the IMF.

IMF programme Finance minister Ishaq Dar Budget FY2023 24

Comments

1000 characters

Twitter explodes with reactions to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s 2023-24 budget

As budget announcement nears, here are some proposals that could affect you

How experts view the upcoming budget announcement

Federal cabinet meeting approves Budget 2023-24

Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

Migrants in UAE, including Pakistanis, turn to crypto to send remittances home

Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested in Mardan shortly after being discharged from vandalism case

Kremlin says US can’t tell Saudi Arabia what to do on oil policy

Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax

Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Read more stories