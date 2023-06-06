AVN 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.9%)
Jun 06, 2023
Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

  • IMF says its staff look forward to furthering discussions to identify spending and revenue measures that can strengthen debt sustainability prospects
Tahir Amin Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 11:23am
ISLAMABAD: Amid rumours of suspension of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, the government of Pakistan has shared some of the details of the fiscal year 2023-24 budget with the Fund. This was confirmed by Esther Perez Ruiz, Resident Representative of IMF in Pakistan, while responding to Business Recorder questions.

She stated that IMF staff looks forward to furthering the discussions to identify spending and revenue measures that can strengthen debt sustainability prospects while increasing social spending.

Pakistan to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: finance minister

She stated: “Some details of the fiscal year 2024 budget have been shared with IMF over the past week, and we have engaged in discussions around this information and the government’s budget plans.

“IMF staff looks forward to furthering the discussions to identify spending and revenue measures that can strengthen debt sustainability prospects while increasing social spending further to defray the impact of the ongoing inflationary pressures on the most vulnerable.

“IMF staff continues the engagement with the Pakistani authorities to pave the way for a Board meeting before the current program expires at end-June, focused on the restoration of foreign exchange (FX) proper market functioning, the passage of a fiscal year 2024 budget consistent with program goals, and adequate financing,” the Fund added.

Azhar Jun 06, 2023 08:03am
Lets hope for the best in the best interest of Pakistan and Public All of us look forward people centric budget 23-24
Yaseen Jun 06, 2023 09:27am
@Azhar, Hope So but in current circumstances it seems almost impossible. IMF will not allow any relief to the deprived segment of society.
Mehboob Ali Lalani Jun 06, 2023 01:03pm
If IMF deal finalized and we receive some money, it would be a breathing space and not solution of the real problem. The real problem lies in the system. We need a lean and clean governance and not inefficient huge structure, weight of which economy can not carry on.
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 06, 2023 01:22pm
Ok great. But sorry no loan
zakir hussain Jun 06, 2023 01:58pm
IMF is financial institution, not a charitable organization. They will impose strict conditions to get their money back with interest and on time.
