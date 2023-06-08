AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
US oil may retest resistance at $73.16

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 10:52am
SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $73.16 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain to $73.89-$75.06 range. The gain on Wednesday further suggests an extension of the uptrend from $67.03.

The trend was supposed to have been driven by a wave C, which looks relatively too brief and short compared to the preceding wave A.

The inconsistency between these two waves finds its way to the assumption that the wave C may have only partially completed at the Monday high of $75.06.

It is critical that oil stays above a key support of $71.99, as a break below could open the way towards the $70.10-$71.05 range.

A drop into this range will definitely violate the uptrend.

US oil may rise into $73.16-$73.89 range

On the daily chart, oil managed to stabilize around a support at $70.02.

It may attempt to break the resistance at $75.62.

The attempt is considered as a part of the consolidation in a rising wedge.

The pattern will be confirmed as a bullish pattern if oil breaks $75.62, or a bearish one if the contract breaks $70.02.

US oil

