AVN 50.55 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (5.09%)
BAFL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
EPCL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 79.88 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (6.51%)
OGDC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
PRL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.17%)
TRG 99.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.8%)
UNITY 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 14,481 Increased By 41.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 41,943 Increased By 19.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,872 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
US oil may rise into $73.16-$73.89 range

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023
SINGAPORE: US oil may rise into a range of $73.16 to $73.89 per barrel, as it has found a strong support at $70.10. The strong reaction of the market to the support suggests a completion of the drop from $75.06 and an extension of the uptrend from $67.03.

The trend has been driven by a wave C, which not only looks smaller than the wave “A”, but also has a much shorter duration.

The comparison suggests an incomplete wave C which may extend towards $75.06. Support is at $71.05, a break below could open the way towards $70.10.

On the daily chart, oil is sandwiched between $70.02 and $75.62.

A rising wedge is ending.

US oil may test support zone $72.18-$72.70

It is hard to decide the nature of the pattern before oil either rises above $75.62 or falls below $68.50.

A break below $70.02 could be the very early signal of a bearish wedge.

