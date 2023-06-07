Zille Shah murder case: LHC confirms pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a murder case of a PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah.
The PTI had declared that Zille Shah was allegedly tortured to death in police custody.
The Punjab caretaker government constituted a committee which declared that the PTI worker’s death occurred in a road accident.
Earlier, the court after hearing both the sides at length confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan in Zille Shah murder case.
