Zille Shah murder case: LHC confirms pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a murder case of a PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah.

The PTI had declared that Zille Shah was allegedly tortured to death in police custody.

The Punjab caretaker government constituted a committee which declared that the PTI worker’s death occurred in a road accident.

Earlier, the court after hearing both the sides at length confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan in Zille Shah murder case.

