Sindh govt to disburse salaries of employees before Eid

  • Says full pay will be disbursed on June 23
BR Web Desk Published June 6, 2023
The Sindh government on Tuesday announced the early disbursement of salaries for Muslim employees to ease the burden of inflation.

The full pay, including allowances and pension, for June will be released on June 23, ahead of Eid ul Adha, which is expected to fall on June 29.

The finance department has directed all departments under the Sindh government to release salaries on June 23 instead of July 1.

It is worth noting that the Climate Data Processing Centre has forecasted that the Zil-Hajj moon could be sighted in Pakistan on June 19. The Met Office also stated that the moon would be born on June 18 at 9:37 pm, which could be seen on June 19.

As a result, the first Zil-Hajj will be observed on June 20, with Eid ul Adha being celebrated on June 29.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month to announce the sighting of the moon.

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid ul Adha with traditional and religious fervor, which involves slaughtering sheep, goats, cows, and camels.

This marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail at God’s command.

Eid ul Adha marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and should be undertaken by every Muslim who can afford to do so.

The early release of salaries for Muslim employees is a welcome relief for many during these challenging times.

