AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Plan made for disposal of animal waste on Eid days

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: As the Eidul Adha is fast approaching, authorities have evolved contingency plan for the collection and disposal of the sacrificial animals' waste from the megacity.

According to plan, as many as 85 waste collection points have been identified across the megacity and 17 trenches are being dug out for the disposal of animal waste.

About 6,802 vehicles will be used during the 4 days of the Eid to lift the offal from collection points.

Some 24,366 staffers will be deputed to ensure cleanliness during the mega religious event.

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah was briefed on the plan by the concerned officers and officials of private companies during a meeting here.

Some 16 waste collection points will be established in East District, 13 in District South, 6 in Malir, 9 in West District, 11 in Keamari, 15 in Korangi, and 21 in District Central.

A total of 17 trenches will be constructed for the waste disposal. In which 9 trenches will be constructed at Jam Chakro landfill site, 6 trenches at Gond Pass, and 2 trenches at Shrafi GTS.

MD SSWMB also directed to prepare plan B for cleaning around Eid places and mosques before Eid and to deal with emergency situation in view of forecast of rain.

Secretary Naseemuddin Mirani, Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, all relevant directors, deputy directors and officials of private companies were present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Eid ul Adha animal waste Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah

Comments

1000 characters

Plan made for disposal of animal waste on Eid days

SBP unveils PSR: E-banking transactions reach Rs44trn mark by Q3-end

Opportunity to end the impasse still exists: Yes, CJP is already looking for silver lining

KE seeks amendments to tax laws

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

SAPM advocates introduction of ‘constitutional court’

8-member SC bench to hear pleas against SC Act on Thursday

Benami assets: FBR may be empowered to invoke Sec 111 of IT Ord

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

Read more stories