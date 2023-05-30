Plan made for disposal of animal waste on Eid days

KARACHI: As the Eidul Adha is fast approaching, authorities have evolved contingency plan for the collection and disposal of the sacrificial animals' waste from the megacity.

According to plan, as many as 85 waste collection points have been identified across the megacity and 17 trenches are being dug out for the disposal of animal waste.

About 6,802 vehicles will be used during the 4 days of the Eid to lift the offal from collection points.

Some 24,366 staffers will be deputed to ensure cleanliness during the mega religious event.

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah was briefed on the plan by the concerned officers and officials of private companies during a meeting here.

Some 16 waste collection points will be established in East District, 13 in District South, 6 in Malir, 9 in West District, 11 in Keamari, 15 in Korangi, and 21 in District Central.

A total of 17 trenches will be constructed for the waste disposal. In which 9 trenches will be constructed at Jam Chakro landfill site, 6 trenches at Gond Pass, and 2 trenches at Shrafi GTS.

MD SSWMB also directed to prepare plan B for cleaning around Eid places and mosques before Eid and to deal with emergency situation in view of forecast of rain.

Secretary Naseemuddin Mirani, Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, all relevant directors, deputy directors and officials of private companies were present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023