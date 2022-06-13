ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Strict Saudi law: Hajj pilgrims warned against drug trafficking

NNI 13 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pilgrims performing Hajj 2022 have been warned to desist from carrying prohibited drugs to the Holy Land as a severe penalty awaits any pilgrim found with drugs, official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Sunday.

“The Saudi law on drugs was very strict and officials were being encouraged to educate pilgrims,” he said urging the intending pilgrims to be law-abiding while in the Holy Land.

“We advise pilgrims not to be involved in drug smuggling because we all know that this leads to the death sentence,” he said. “You should be law-abiding and exhibit good conduct while in the holy land so as not to dent the image of the country,” he said.

He also warned pilgrims against carrying bags or envelopes on behalf of people. He appealed to the pilgrims’ trainers to enlighten the pilgrims on the dangers inherent to carrying drugs, trafficking contraband drugs to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said many pilgrims were ignorant and need to be informed about Hajj rituals and the code of conduct in the holy land.

The Ministry had made adequate arrangement to ensure that they performed the pilgrimage without difficulty. He urged the intending pilgrims to exhibit the highest sense of responsibility and perform the pilgrimage in accordance with Islamic teaching.

Meanwhile, an official of the Anti Narcotic Force also warned intending pilgrims against smuggling drugs to Saudi Arabia, saying that Saudi Arabian authorities would not condone such act, which attracted capital punishment for such act.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was already receiving complaints on its helpline 1415 round the clock.

It said that the sharing of information regarding drug peddling, trafficking or any other narcotics-related activity by the general public was highly appreciated.

hajj 2022 hajj pilgrims Strict Saudi law prohibited drugs

Comments

1000 characters

Strict Saudi law: Hajj pilgrims warned against drug trafficking

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Shehbaz speaks quite highly of FY23 budget

PTI added highest debt, liabilities: Miftah

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

IT exports Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

FATF: German envoy optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects

Pakistani, Chinese militaries reaffirm strategic partnership

Read more stories