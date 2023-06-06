‘City Police making efforts to controle crime’

ISLAMABAD: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Malik Jameel Zafar, on Monday, said that the city police were making utmost efforts for addressing public grievances and controlling crime.

Addressing a Kuli Katchehry at Sumbal police station, the SSP said that the police are determined to address public issues on priority. The concerned police officers including Incharge police station, members of conciliatory committees, ulema, and notables of the area were present on the occasion.

At the outset of the proceedings, the participants shared their grievances and also gave suggestions to resolve them. The SSP Operations issued orders on the spot to address the issues of the participants and assured them that their suggestions will be taken into account. Police were determined to resolve the issues faced by the residents, he said, adding that open Katchehries were helpful in maintaining direct relationships with the public.

The SSP Operations said that better strategy on the part of the police led to a reduction in crime in the city.

However, he said the police were taking steps to control crime further.

He asked the gathering to cooperate with the police in controlling the crime in the city.

He said that any complainant can approach him for the redressal of the issues.

He also asked the people to immediately report to the police in case of suspicious activity around them.

