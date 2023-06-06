AVN 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.79%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.73%)
DFML 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 52.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.4%)
EPCL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.35%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.66%)
MLCF 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
NETSOL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.62%)
OGDC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.37%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.61%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.7%)
PPL 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.37%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 97.27 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.91%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.11%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 30.6 (0.73%)
BR30 14,471 Increased By 68 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,959 Increased By 290.7 (0.7%)
KSE30 14,893 Increased By 94.2 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘City Police making efforts to controle crime’

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Malik Jameel Zafar, on Monday, said that the city police were making utmost efforts for addressing public grievances and controlling crime.

Addressing a Kuli Katchehry at Sumbal police station, the SSP said that the police are determined to address public issues on priority. The concerned police officers including Incharge police station, members of conciliatory committees, ulema, and notables of the area were present on the occasion.

At the outset of the proceedings, the participants shared their grievances and also gave suggestions to resolve them. The SSP Operations issued orders on the spot to address the issues of the participants and assured them that their suggestions will be taken into account. Police were determined to resolve the issues faced by the residents, he said, adding that open Katchehries were helpful in maintaining direct relationships with the public.

The SSP Operations said that better strategy on the part of the police led to a reduction in crime in the city.

However, he said the police were taking steps to control crime further.

He asked the gathering to cooperate with the police in controlling the crime in the city.

He said that any complainant can approach him for the redressal of the issues.

He also asked the people to immediately report to the police in case of suspicious activity around them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

crime SSP Malik Jameel Zafar Katchehries

Comments

1000 characters

‘City Police making efforts to controle crime’

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Inter-company dividends: Govt may provide relief from multiple taxation

Read more stories