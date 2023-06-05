Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items, except cooking oil/ghee, sugar, flour and others remained high-side in the local market.

According to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here in local market on Sunday, it was revealed almost all daily use items, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, pulses, fruits and other food items were available at high rates. However, a downward trend in prices of cooking oil/ghee, flour and sugar was being witnessed in the open market.

One-kg live chicken is being sold at Rs430 which was selling at Rs425 per kilo in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs5 per kilo in the local market, the survey noted. It added prices of farm eggs remained unchanged as available at Rs280-300 per dozen, Chinese eggs at Rs400 and hens at Rs500 per dozen in the local market.

Similarly, the survey said boneless cow meat was being sold at Rs900 per kilo while with-bone available at Rs700-750 and Rs800 per kilo in the local market.

Fresh milk was available at Rs160-180 and Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kg in the local market, the survey added.

According to the survey, the prices of flour remained unchanged as 80 kg sac flour was available at Rs 11500 while a 20kg flour bag was available at Rs2600-2800 in both wholesale and retail markets.

The survey also witnessed prices of edible oil and ghee of various brands have further decreased from Rs10 to R20 per litre/kg.

Sugar price remained unchanged as available at Rs125 per kg in the local market, it added.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables remained sky-rocketed in the retail market. The survey said the price of one kg ginger has increased to Rs800/kg from Rs650/kg. Garlic was unchanged as available at Rs300/kg which was selling at Rs360 in the last week, it added.

Similarly, the survey said the Peas is being sold at Rs200-180/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs70/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg and onion Rs80/kg while the price of green chilly is Rs 120/kg, tomato was being sold at Rs60-70/kg and eggplant (bringle) Rs80/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs80/kg, capsicum at Rs150-160/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market, the survey noted.

It added a good quality (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low quality rice available at Rs300/kg against price of Rs280/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs150/kg and Rs160/kg in the previous week, the survey noted.

Similarly, price of dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o /kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg, the survey said.

The price of black tea has decreased, which was available at Rs1400-1500 per kg against the price of Rs1800 per kilo in the previous week, the survey said.

On the other hand, the survey also noted that the packed and powder milk as well as baby milk prices remained high-side in the local market.

Also, prices of baby milk powder of various brands and qualities, diapers, daily use/ non-essential items like soap, toothpaste, medicines/life-saving drugs and others are continuing to rise with each passing day.

Fruits, which are staple, but prices, are still on the high side, according to the survey. Apples are available at Rs200-300 per kilo, big-size banana at Rs250 and small-size banana at Rs200 per dozen, mangoes at Rs150-200 and Rs250 per kilo, melon at Rs100 per kilo, watermelon at Rs40 per kilo, peach at Rs100-150 per kilo.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023