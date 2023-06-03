AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
Senior US State Department official to visit China next week amid tense ties

Reuters Published June 3, 2023
WASHINGTON: A senior US State Department official will travel to China next week, the department said on Saturday, as Washington seeks to boost communication with Beijing at a time of tense relations between the two countries.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will discuss “key issues in the bilateral relationship” during his visit to China, the State Department said in a statement. He will be joined by White House National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs Sarah Beran.

During his travels from Sunday to June 10, Kritenbrink will also visit New Zealand to participate in the U.S.-New Zealand Strategic Dialogue, the department said.

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

Kritenbrink’s trip follows a visit last month to China by CIA Director William Burns. A USofficial said Burns “emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in intelligence channels” in meetings with his Chinese counterparts.

On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rebuked China for refusing to hold military talks.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s top security summit, Austin said Beijing’s reluctance to talk undermined efforts to maintain peace in a region where the two rivals are increasing their military firepower.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned February trip to China after an alleged Chinese spy balloon flew through US airspace over sensitive military sites, kicking off a diplomatic crisis.

But the White House has said further efforts were being made to facilitate visits by Blinken, as well as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

