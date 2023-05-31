AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nasdaq boosted by Nvidia, cautious on debt deal

Reuters Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
Follow us

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq led gains among Wall Street’s main indexes on Tuesday, boosted by shares of Nvidia, amid cautious optimism about lawmakers tentatively agreeing to raise the nation’s debt limit to avert a default.

US President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday signed off on an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending.

The US House Rules Committee said it will meet at 3:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), to discuss the debt ceiling bill.

Ralph Norman, a hardline conservative Republican, said he will vote against the bill, if it is not amended.

A handful of Republican lawmakers have said they will oppose it, in a sign that the bipartisan agreement could face a rocky path through Congress.

“It’s a bit of mixed sentiment, on one hand, there’s certainly an exhale of relief that something has gotten done, but on the other hand, the markets have gotten pretty extended,” said Michael James, managing director, institutional equity trading at Wedbush Securities.

The S&P 500 index hovered near its highest level since August 2022, well above 4,200 points.

Separately, the cost of insuring exposure to a US debt default fell further on Tuesday, while longer-dated US Treasury yields fell, reflecting optimism about the temporary debt limit deal.

Nvidia Corp jumped 4.2% to a record, as the world’s most valuable chipmaker breached $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index gained 1.0%, touching its highest level since February 2022 earlier in the session. The S&P 500 technology sector added 1.1%.

“If this AI trend is real, the immediate demand is going to be in chips and computing power ... and Nvidia is the poster child for AI at the moment,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC.

At 12:22 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 117.43 points, or 0.35%, at 32,975.91, the S&P 500 was up 3.47 points, or 0.08%, at 4,208.92 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 68.09 points, or 0.52%, at 13,043.78.

Data showed a higher-than-expected increase in consumer confidence in May, potentially supporting bets that the Federal Reserve may not be done with its rate-hiking regime.

The S&P 500 energy sector index fell 1.5%, tracking lower oil prices.

Tesla shares advanced 3.5%, extending Friday’s gains. Top boss, Elon Musk, arrived in China’s capital Beijing on Tuesday, for the first time in three years.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows, while the Nasdaq hit 81 new highs and 89 new lows.

Joe Biden NASDAQ nvidia WallStreet Kevin McCarthy

Comments

1000 characters

Nasdaq boosted by Nvidia, cautious on debt deal

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories