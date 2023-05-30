AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India to host SCO summit in virtual format in July

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 09:51pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India will host a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in a virtual format in July, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday, adding that heads of state of all members, including Russia, China and Pakistan were invited.

The eight-member bloc’s defence and foreign ministers attended in-person meetings in India earlier this year.

China’s defence minister came to India in April for a meeting of the SCO’s defence ministers, the first visit of a Chinese defence minister to India since a Himalayan border clash between the two countries’ troops in May 2020.

Pakistan’s foreign minister visited India earlier this month, but talks between the two countries did not suggest any thaw in their frosty relations.

The SCO is a political and security bloc that includes Russia and China, and India has been the chair since September.

India SCO Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Comments

1000 characters

India to host SCO summit in virtual format in July

Federal budget to be made keeping all constraints in view: Ishaq Dar

Strong govts made by people's support, not by establishment: Imran Khan

Inflationary pressure to persist in May, warns Ministry of Finance

Rupee makes minor gain, settles at 285.35 against US dollar

Companies scramble for emergency meetings amid reports of proposal to tax reserves

Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after release

Rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.8%

Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Read more stories