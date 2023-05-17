Police re-arrest Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari was arrested again, this time by the Punjab Police, despite receiving bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Aaj News

The PTI claimed that police have “abducted” party leader Shireen Mazari again, “in a clear violation” of the Islamabad High Court order “prohibiting her arrest until a hearing tomorrow”.

“There’s no respect for courts anymore by this regime,” the PTI said in a tweet.

Mazari was first arrested on May 12 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO). She was granted bail on May 14 but was re-arrested as she was leaving the Adiala Jail.

On Wednesday, she received bail again but was arrested from her residence in Islamabad.

The government has launched a massive crackdown against the PTI following the May 9 mayhem. The party’s top-tier and second-tier leadership is in jail. Those receiving bail from the high courts are being arrested again.

Earlier, the PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan was also arrested by the Punjab police from outside the Jhelum district jail hours after obtaining from the IHC.

A video shared by the party on Twitter showed Punjab police officials taking Khan away.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Karachi chapter president Ali Zaidi was also taken into custody from the Ziauddin Hospital and was shifted to the Jacobabad prison.

Zaidi said his house arrest request was accommodated because of a health condition, Asthma, and severe strain on his lower back.

“Am I being punished for saying positive things about our armed forces or condemning the violence of May 9?” he asked in a tweet.