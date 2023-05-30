AVN 48.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.69%)
BAFL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.98%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.69%)
DGKC 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.6%)
EPCL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.42%)
NETSOL 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.72%)
OGDC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.63%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 58.85 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.9%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TRG 93.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
UNITY 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,144 Increased By 15.7 (0.38%)
BR30 14,078 Increased By 94.4 (0.68%)
KSE100 41,495 Increased By 155.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,712 Increased By 48.1 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares end at one-year high on US debt deal, AI optimism

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares gained 1% on Tuesday and hit their highest...
Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 12:08pm
Follow us

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares gained 1% on Tuesday and hit their highest level in nearly a year, as investors priced in optimism from the U.S. debt ceiling agreement, while chipmakers extended gains on euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).

The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield were flat.

The benchmark KOSPI ended up 26.71 points, or 1.04%, at 2,585.52, marking its biggest daily rise since April 11 and highest closing level since June 10, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finalised a budget agreement during thr weekend to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025.

The local stock market was on holiday on Monday, when the news boosted risk appetite across the broader Asian market.

Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.84% and 1.01%, respectively, in their continued rally on expectations that the ongoing race for AI technologies would accompany higher demand for chips.

“There is a possibility the chipmakers will go through some short-term correction, but the rally is more likely to continue through the second half of this year with improvement in the industry trend and AI-related hopes,” said analyst Seo Sang-young at Mirae Asset Securities.

Of the total 933 issues traded, 457 shares rose.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 673 billion won ($509.49 million).

The won ended onshore trade at 1,324.9 per dollar.

money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 104.03.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 3.3 basis points to 3.560%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 0.4 basis point to 3.649%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean shares end at one-year high on US debt deal, AI optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Jinnah House attack: JIT summons Imran Khan for questioning

Govt committed to promoting Islamic finance: Dar

Opportunity to end the impasse still exists: Yes, CJP is already looking for silver lining

KE seeks amendments to tax laws

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

Benami assets: FBR may be empowered to invoke Sec 111 of IT Ord

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

SBP unveils PSR: E-banking transactions reach Rs44trn mark by Q3-end

Read more stories