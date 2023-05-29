AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
Futures spread down 2188bps

Recorder Review Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 2188bps to 9.90 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 384.8 percent to 164.51 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 33.93 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 250.8 percent to Rs 4.95 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 1.41 billion.

