AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No negotiations with PTI: Saad

Safdar Rasheed Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
Follow us

LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the government is not going to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The government had created an environment for holding talks with PTI but Imran Khan failed the negotiations.

While talking to journalists during his visit to Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) here on Sunday he said: “When the schedule of the meeting was finalised with PTI, Imran Khan asked to shut the doors for talks. We created the environment for negotiations but he failed it.”

When asked, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Imran Khan formed a dialogue committee but who would hold talks as the government is not going to hold any negotiations with them.

Condemning on the May 9 riots, Rafique said that the PTI chief misguided the youth of the nation.

PTI miscreants torched Jinnah House which possesses historical importance in many aspects. They torched everything including those which belongs to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said the May 9 incidents were organized attacks. Armed forces are safeguarding our borders and no any nation in the world would humiliate its military troops. Corps Commander House Lahore was attacked from three sides, he added.

He said Imran Khan should seek pardon from the whole nation and armed forces over the May 9 incidents.

He clarified that the government would not increase a single day in its tenure and general elections will be held at its prescribed time.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, while lambasting those involved in the vandalism of the Jinnah House in Lahore, said the rioters and their approach was shameless.

He alleged that the PTI leadership and ticket holders were involved in the arson despite knowing about the sanctity of the installation. This fire had not erupted because of petrol or matchbox, but by use of chemicals.

The railways minister also claimed that Imran poisoned the minds of the youth and sowed the seeds of hatred in their minds for years.

He termed the protests of May 9, which erupted following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as a disheartening event.

The PML-N leader lamented damages to valuable things preserved at Jinnah House including Quaid-e-Azam’s room, his writing table, and handwritten notes.

It may be mentioned here that previous day on the instruction of party chairman Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a seven-member negotiation committee was formed for talks with the incumbent government over elections.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI said that the seven-member committee – which will be headed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi – will decide the plan of action with the government regarding the elections.

The committee comprises party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Murad Saeed and Aon Abbas Buppi.

The development came after Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered major blows as prominent leaders – Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Maleeka Bokhari – announced to quit the party.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Khawaja Saad Rafique

Comments

1000 characters

No negotiations with PTI: Saad

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

IK ‘reveals’ Rana’s ‘plot’

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

Republicans, Biden reach debt ceiling deal

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Read more stories