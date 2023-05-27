Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma makes Cannes debut

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made her Cannes Film Festival debut on Friday, as she attended the screening of ‘The Old Oak’.

Sharma is also an ambassador for French cosmetic giant L’Oreal Paris, and was representing the brand on the red carpet.

Photo: AFP

She was dressed in a couture ensemble by British designer Richard Quinn, from his Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She also wore jewellery by Chopard.

(From L) US actress Eva Longoria, US actress Andie Macdowell, Indian actress Anushka Sharma and Mexican actress Renata Notni arrive for the screening of the film ‘The Old Oak’ during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023. Photo: AFP

Sharma also shared images of her look on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

She also shared a second look for the night, dressed in Prada.

View this post on Instagram

News of her impending attendance was first tweeted earlier this month by the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenin. Sharma visited the French Embassy in New Delhi with her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Sharma is known for her roles in Bollywood films such as ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, ‘Sultan’, and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor attend Dior show in Mumbai

Fellow longtime L’Oreal ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended the festival this year. Actors Sunny Leone, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar make their Cannes red carpet debuts earlier in the festival.

Last year, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone served on the jury for the festival. She was named L’Oreal ambassador in 2017.

The festival is slated to wrap up on Saturday.