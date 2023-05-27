AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma makes Cannes debut

BR Life & Style Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 02:10pm
<p>Indian actress Anushka Sharma arrives for the screening of the film ‘The Old Oak’ during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

Indian actress Anushka Sharma arrives for the screening of the film ‘The Old Oak’ during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made her Cannes Film Festival debut on Friday, as she attended the screening of ‘The Old Oak’.

Sharma is also an ambassador for French cosmetic giant L’Oreal Paris, and was representing the brand on the red carpet.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

She was dressed in a couture ensemble by British designer Richard Quinn, from his Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She also wore jewellery by Chopard.

(From L) US actress Eva Longoria, US actress Andie Macdowell, Indian actress Anushka Sharma and Mexican actress Renata Notni arrive for the screening of the film ‘The Old Oak’ during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023. Photo: AFP
(From L) US actress Eva Longoria, US actress Andie Macdowell, Indian actress Anushka Sharma and Mexican actress Renata Notni arrive for the screening of the film ‘The Old Oak’ during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023. Photo: AFP

Sharma also shared images of her look on Instagram.

She also shared a second look for the night, dressed in Prada.

News of her impending attendance was first tweeted earlier this month by the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenin. Sharma visited the French Embassy in New Delhi with her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Sharma is known for her roles in Bollywood films such as ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, ‘Sultan’, and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor attend Dior show in Mumbai

Fellow longtime L’Oreal ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended the festival this year. Actors Sunny Leone, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar make their Cannes red carpet debuts earlier in the festival.

Last year, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone served on the jury for the festival. She was named L’Oreal ambassador in 2017.

The festival is slated to wrap up on Saturday.

L'Oreal Deepika Padukone Cannes Film Festival Anushka Sharma

Comments

1000 characters

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma makes Cannes debut

PTI’s Ali Zaidi also quits politics

Justice Faez Isa adjourns proceedings of audio leaks commission

IHC declares Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry’s arrests ‘illegal’

Blome briefed about IMF’s ambivalence

China, South Korea agree to strengthen talks on chip industry

KSA agrees to extend Pakistani passports to thousands of ‘Burmese’ Muslims

Russia tells United States: don’t lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments

Inflation: ECC approves Rs4bn TSG for defence forces

RRMC advocates extending income tax exemption to REITs

Proposed procurement of used vessels by PNSC: Cabinet refers exemption matter back to PPRA board

Read more stories