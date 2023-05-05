AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma set to make Cannes Film Festival debut

  • The festival is slated to run from May 16-27
Photo: Instagram @anushkasharma

Photo: Instagram @anushkasharma
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is a brand ambassador for French cosmetic behemoth L’Oreal, is all set to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival

The news became public after she and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, met with the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenin, at the French Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday.

It is India’s time on the global stage; Pakistan is nowhere near it

In a tweet, the ambassador said he had discussed Sharma’s trip to the festival during the meeting.

According to media reports, Sharma along with Hollywood star Kate Winslet will honour women in cinema.

Sharma is known for her roles in Bollywood films such as ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, ‘Sultan’, and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Cannes film fest to announce line-up

Last year, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone served as a jury member for the festival line-up. Padukone was also named a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris in 2017, joining fellow actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a long-time L’oreal ambassador and a veteran festival attendee.

In 2018, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan made her red carpet debut at Cannes, also representing L’oreal Pakistan.

The festival is slated to run from May 16-27.

Cannes Film Festival to honour Michael Douglas with honorary Palme d’Or

