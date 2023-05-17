Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar make Cannes red carpet debuts

Bollywood actors and models, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar made their Cannes red carpet debuts as the film festival in the south of France kicked off on Tuesday.

The 76th iteration of festival began with a screening of Johnny Depp’s comeback film, French period drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’. Veteran actor Michael Douglas also made an appearance on the red carpet with his family and received an honorary Palme d’Or for his contribution to film.

US actor and Honorary Palme d’or of the 76th Festival de Cannes Michael Douglas (C) arrives with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones (R) and daughter Carys for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: AFP

Harrison Ford is all set to return as adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones, 15 years since the last film in the franchise, in the world premiere of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ on Thursday.

Up-and-coming actor Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, chose a traditional outfit by Indian couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

View this post on Instagram

Speaking about her look on the red carpet, Khan elaborated on her look, “I have always been very proud of my Indianness, therefore it embodies who I am.”

View this post on Instagram

Khan appeared in a second look for the Cannes opening night party, presented by Saudi Arabia ’s Red Sea Film Foundation.

Factbox: when is Cannes Film Festival 2023 and what can we expect?

Gupta also appeared on the red carpet on Tuesday, attending the opening ceremony and the premiere of Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’. She is attending the film festival as part of a Indian government delegation.

A former Femina Miss India, she was dressed in a white satin gown by Nicholas Jebran Couture.

Chhillar, actor and a former Miss World, also made her red carpet debut in a conscious couture gown by Fovari. She is all set to star in ‘Tehran’ across John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is also due at the festival as a L’Oreal ambassador. Fellow actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a long-time L’oreal ambassador and Cannes veteran, is also due at Cannes this year.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma set to make Cannes Film Festival debut

Last year, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone served as a jury member for the festival line-up. Padukone was also named a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris in 2017.

The festival is slated to run until May 27.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicks off with ‘all killer, no filler’ line-up