May 27, 2023
Australia skipper Lanning ruled out of Women’s Ashes with medical issue

Reuters Published 27 May, 2023 10:32am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Australia captain Meg Lanning has pulled out of the Women’s Ashes tour in England that begins next month due to medical reasons, with Alyssa Healy set to lead the team instead, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Saturday.

CA said Lanning was asked to stay at home to manage the issue and gave no time frame on her return. It marks the second time the 31-year-old has missed the Ashes after a shoulder injury ruled her out of the 2017-18 series at home.

Lanning had also taken an indefinite break from the game for personal reasons in August before returning to the squad and leading Australia to the T20 World Cup title in South Africa earlier this year.

“It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg and she’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes,” Shawn Flegler, CA’s Head of Performance for women’s cricket, said.

“It’s a significant series for the team and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

“Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible.”

‘Game-changer’ WPL gets underway amid fanfare and expectations

Lanning is one of the most decorated players in the game having won the T20 World Cup five times and the 50-over World Cup twice. She also led Australia to the Commonwealth Games gold last year.

CA said Lanning would not be replaced in the squad as the Australia A team is also touring the UK and players would be called up if necessary.

Australia, who are looking to retain the Ashes, take on England in a test match from June 22-26 at Trent Bridge before playing three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals, wrapping up the tour on July 18.

