Asia Cup fate to be decided during IPL final

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 03:03pm
NEW DELHI: The fate of this year’s Asia Cup, which may determine Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup in India, will be decided on the sidelines of Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Ahmedabad, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah said.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), host of the eight-team Asia Cup in September, has offered a “hybrid” model to stage some matches at a neutral venue after India refused to tour the country.

India board says kit sponsorship deal with Adidas runs until 2028

Owing to their soured political relations, bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan remains suspended and they play each other only in multi-team events.

Pakistan have threatened to boycott the World Cup in India in October-November should they be forced to stage the entire Asia Cup in another country, which could be the United Arab Emirates.

Shah said cricket chiefs from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would attend the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where a final decision would be taken.

“We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023,” Shah, also the secretary of the powerful Indian board, said in a brief statement on Thursday.

Pakistan may boycott World Cup if it loses Asia Cup hosting rights: Sethi

He was not immediately available to elaborate when Reuters contacted him.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi was likely to join the meeting virtually, a source said.

