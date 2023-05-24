AVN 52.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
Uplift projects in Islamabad reviewed: Welfare of overseas Pakistanis top priority: PM

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2023 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: A meeting on ongoing development projects was informed that residential units equipped with modern facilities are being constructed in the federal capital for Pakistanis living abroad.

The meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held on Tuesday to review the ongoing development projects in Islamabad, especially residential units and housing schemes for overseas Pakistanis.

The premier said that overseas Pakistanis are our most valuable asset whose welfare is the top priority of the government.

He directed that the relevant institutions should do their best to provide international quality civic facilities to the residents of Islamabad. He further directed that the construction of all development projects should be speeded up, but no compromise on transparency and quality is acceptable.

The meeting was informed that residential units equipped with modern facilities are being constructed in the federal capital for Pakistanis living abroad. The meeting was told that housing schemes have been started for overseas Pakistanis with 15 percent discount on lump-sum payment in these schemes.

The meeting was informed that 45 commercial plots are ready for auction at the best locations of Islamabad.

The meeting was further informed that the work on a package of Rs10 billion for the rural areas of Islamabad is in progress. Moreover, the meeting was told that 160 electric buses will be run on different routes to improve the transport system in Islamabad and 30 electric buses for two of these routes will reach by mid-June.

The meeting was also apprised that a short-term solid waste management project for urban and rural areas of Islamabad is being started in June 2023 and an international tender has been issued for the long-term project of solid waste management.

The prime minister directed that the comprehensive solid waste management plan for Islamabad should be submitted to the federal cabinet for approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

