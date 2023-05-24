Al-Qadir Trust case: Bushra Bibi granted bail by accountability court till 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Tuesday, granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi till May 31 and barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting her in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case granted bail to Bushra Bibi till May 31 in the Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran Khan and others for misuse of authority as public office holder in aiding/abetting illegal transfer of £190 million, for personal gains against the surety bond of Rs0.5 million.

The protective bail granted by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to Bushra Bibi ended Tuesday due to which the legal team decided to file an application before the accountability court for granting interim bail.

At the start of the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s Counsel Khawaja Haris appeared before the court and filed an application seeking interim bail for his client. Later, both Khan and his wife reached the court amid tight security arrangements and marked her attendance.

Haris, while arguing before the court said that his client did not receive any notice from the NAB. He expressed his concerns that the anti-graft body could arrest her in relation to the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023