AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.36%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
HUBC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.85%)
PAEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PPL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.72%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.36%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.72%)
UNITY 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,182 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 41,195 Decreased By -404.1 (-0.97%)
KSE30 14,656 Decreased By -132.8 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says ‘has nothing to do’ with Russia incursion group: presidency

AFP Published 22 May, 2023 07:20pm
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine on Monday denied being involved in an incursion into Russian territory, after Moscow said it was fighting a group of saboteurs who had crossed into Russia’s Belgorod border region.

“Ukraine is watching the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and is studying the situation, but has nothing to do with it,” Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak said.

Ukraine has previously denied responsibility for several reported sabotage attacks on Russian territory.

Zelensky says Bakhmut ‘not occupied’ by Russia

Russia said earlier that a group of saboteurs had crossed from Ukraine into Belgorod region and Russian troops and agents were trying to “eliminate” them.

Podolyak suggested that Russian “guerrilla groups” could be responsible.

“The only driving political force in a totalitarian country of tightened screws is always an armed guerrilla movement,” he said.

“As you know, tanks are sold at any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed of Russian citizens.”

Russia has said the incursion was designed by Ukraine to “divert attention from Bakhmut”, after Moscow claimed to have captured the city over the weekend, but Kyiv denied this.

The reported incursion came ahead of a widely expected counteroffensive by Kyiv.

Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russia’s invasion Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says ‘has nothing to do’ with Russia incursion group: presidency

Inflation in Pakistan could reach new heights in May: report

Bearish sentiment at bourse, KSE-100 falls over 400 points

Recent attacks on military installations ‘intolerable’: COAS

Audio leaks: judicial commission to make proceedings public

LHC orders Shireen Mazari’s release

Facebook given record $1.3bn fine, given 5 months to stop EU-US data flows

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan

India hosts G20 tourism meet in IIOJK under heavy security

Letters of credit: Banks asked to facilitate: Export-oriented sectors find favour with Dar

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

Read more stories