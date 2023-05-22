Futures spread up 2193bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 2193bps to 31.79 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 2.1 percent to 33.93 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 33.22 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter however declined by 9.5 percent to Rs 1.41 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 1.56 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023