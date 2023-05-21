AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

80 percent chance of my arrest on May 23: Imran Khan

  • Says the government wants to "bump him off" as they are scared of losing elections
BR Web Desk Published May 21, 2023 Updated May 21, 2023 09:00pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that there was an 80 percent of chance of his arrest in Islamabad on Tuesday, May 23.

"On Tuesday, I am to appear in Islamabad for bail and there are 80 percent chances I will be arrested," Imra said during an interview with CNN journalist Farid Zakaria.

"Everything is being done to dismantle our democracy. So right now, over 10,000 workers have been arrested, and my entire senior leadership is in jail," he said.

Imran said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was currently "aligned" with the military establishment, and was "dismantling the democratic system to keep me out."

"The way they have used the pretext of arson […] [they have used that reaction]3 after my arrest to dismantle the party," he said, adding that hundreds of women and children have been jailed following the May 9 violence.

"They are now trying to try us in the military courts."

Imran said the government wanted to "bump him off" because it was scared of losing elections.

The PTI reiterated that he had no fight with the army, asking "How could someone win by taking on his own army”.

"In such a situation, even if you win, the country loses," the former premier said, as he emphasised the need for a strong army. "I am a firm believer that Pakistan needs a strong defense system."

Imran also said that he did not have any problem with the army “knowing they have been entrenched”, recalling that he had worked with former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa before “he switched horses”.

The PTI chief also claimed that for the last six months of the PTI government, the former COAS worked to “remove me and later claimed I was dangerous for the country”.

Imran said the situation in Pakistan was such that even the decisions of judges and courts were being discarded.

“Recently one of the high court judges cried when a PTI leader he had given bail to was re-arrested,” he said.

“The Supreme Court chief justice when he says elections are to be held on May 14, his decisions are disregarded as well,” the former prime minister said.

PTI Imran Khan Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters

80 percent chance of my arrest on May 23: Imran Khan

Asif says 'new military courts' will not be created for May 9 perpetrators

July-April: Textile group exports dip 14pc to $13.7bn YoY

Country receives $15.4bn in financing during Jul-Apr

Jul-Apr: petroleum group imports show 17.96pc negative growth

Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons

Oil supply won't be affected by stricter price cap enforcement: IEA

Private mission carrying first Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set for launch

Unsatiated traders seek more tax incentives

G7 stiffens resolve to thwart Russia, gives Zelenskiy chance to win over fence sitters

Proposed policy: Local refineries: Finance Div for adequate tariff protection

Read more stories