AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

AFP Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: Imran Khan says he has had “no dialogue” with military since his campaign of defiance against the nation’s powerful generals boiled over into deadly unrest last week.

The opposition leader’s comments in an interview with AFP underscore the full-scale breakdown of relations between the country’s most popular politician and the army, which directly ruled Pakistan for more than three decades and remains hugely powerful behind the scenes.

“The current army chief clearly has some problems with me,” Khan said inside his Lahore home late Thursday. “I don’t know what will happen in the future, but right now there’s no dialogue.”

PTI chief Imran Khan returns home after arrest, riots

Hours after repeating accusations that a top intelligence officer was involved in a November attempt on his life, 70-year-old Khan was last week swarmed by paramilitary troops and arrested on graft charges.

Days of civil unrest followed — with government buildings set alight, military installations damaged and at least nine people killed — before the Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal.

The former cricket star said the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is “scared” to face his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in general elections due no later than October.

“Our party has been facing a crackdown really for one year,” said Khan, seeming tired but resolved, sitting between the twin draped flags of Pakistan and PTI. “I was removed from power through this conspiracy by the ex-army chief.”

Military support has historically been a cornerstone of stable governments in Islamabad, although the institution denies involvement in politics. The growing chasm between Khan and the generals complicates his campaign to return to office and pits his legions of followers against the men in control of the world’s sixth-largest army.

Khan said last week’s violence was a “conspiracy” staged to justify repression of his PTI party.

More than 7,000 people were detained as the unrest broke out and at least 19 senior PTI officials were arrested, some in overnight raids on their homes, accused of instigating violence.

“This terrorism and mobbing was all pre-planned and this was done by Khan,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said last week. Islamabad has pledged to try those accused of violence against army installations in military courts. But Khan said there were “outside elements that were planted inside” his protest movement, designed to discredit it.

“There were elements who deliberately incited violence, they were not part of a party,” he said. “This pretext was used to crack down on a party.”

Since Khan’s release last Friday, PTI officials have continued to face arrest while some high-level party leaders have resigned under the onslaught of pressure from authorities.

“As we speak, they’re picking up more people and putting them in jail,” Khan said. He has faced a series of further court appearances, some relating to the unrest, which his party dismisses as more political hurdles designed to keep him from power.

Khan claims the popular momentum of his party will prevail — setting the stage for more escalation between the government and the military on one side, and his movement on the other. “Political parties cannot be destroyed by banning, by disqualifying,” he said. “Once people are with you, you are not dependent on candidates or names.”

“If anything, what will keep this country together is my party,” he said. Khan came to power in 2018 with the backing of the military and was ousted via a parliamentary no-confidence vote last April after he fell out with the top brass over appointments and foreign policy, analysts say.

The shaky coalition which replaced him has struggled with a critical economic downturn and a worsening security situation, as charismatic Khan’s favour has improved. “To everyone’s surprise, and I must say to my surprise, the party sort of just started getting more and more popular,” Khan said.

His campaign for a second innings has featured various claims that there are conspiracies to keep him from power. Key among them has been the alleged role of the army, which has never been confronted so directly by a mainstream politician after being ousted.

In November, Khan was shot in the leg as he campaigned for snap polls. His most explosive claim — repeated just hours before his arrest last week — was that the attack was planned by Sharif and top intelligence officer Major General Faisal Naseer.

Despite the rhetoric, Khan says he is open to negotiations. “Believe me, there is no issue from my side,” he said. “The fact is, no one wants to fight with your own army.”

PDM Imran Khan PTI chairman political unrest Imran Khan arrest military installations May 9 protest

Comments

1000 characters

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

PM for lowering prices of eatables, transport fares

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

PBS extends census deadline again

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

Read more stories