May 9 protest violence was pre-planned: IK

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the May 9 violent protest was pre-planned to justify the crackdown on his party.

In his tweet on Thursday, the former Prime Minister said that under the smokescreen of arson, which any independent investigation would show, was pre-planned to justify the crackdown on the PTI; there was no mention in the media discourse of the massive violations of their fundamental right to protest peacefully.

“An immediate inquiry needs to be held on the police firing on unarmed protesters killing at least 25 and injuring hundreds. In France despite protesters hurling petrol bombs at the police, not once were they fired upon by the police,” he said.

In another tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the nation has been taken over by a bunch of crooks, criminals, and duffers devoid of any ethics or morality.

“While the country sinks into its worst economic crisis, especially unprecedented inflation and unemployment, all those in power were concentrating on how to crush the biggest and the only federal party by unleashing a reign of terror,” he averred, adding that time has come for all citizens to raise their voices before it was too late.

