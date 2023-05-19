AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
HUBC 69.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KAPCO 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.98%)
MLCF 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
NETSOL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
OGDC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.74%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 100.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.75%)
UNITY 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,359 Increased By 6 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,457 Increased By 15.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,756 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

May 9 protest violence was pre-planned: IK

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the May 9 violent protest was pre-planned to justify the crackdown on his party.

In his tweet on Thursday, the former Prime Minister said that under the smokescreen of arson, which any independent investigation would show, was pre-planned to justify the crackdown on the PTI; there was no mention in the media discourse of the massive violations of their fundamental right to protest peacefully.

“An immediate inquiry needs to be held on the police firing on unarmed protesters killing at least 25 and injuring hundreds. In France despite protesters hurling petrol bombs at the police, not once were they fired upon by the police,” he said.

In another tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the nation has been taken over by a bunch of crooks, criminals, and duffers devoid of any ethics or morality.

“While the country sinks into its worst economic crisis, especially unprecedented inflation and unemployment, all those in power were concentrating on how to crush the biggest and the only federal party by unleashing a reign of terror,” he averred, adding that time has come for all citizens to raise their voices before it was too late.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan PTI Chairman Imran Khan economic crisis in pakistan May 9 attack May 9 protest

Comments

1000 characters

May 9 protest violence was pre-planned: IK

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Civil liberties: SCBA concerned at trials under Army Act

Pakistan has ability to deal with domestic challenges: FO

Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Juices, aerated water: FBR reviewing FED structure in budget

Read more stories