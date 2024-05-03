AIRLINK 72.13 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.23%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.86%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
DGKC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (4.04%)
FCCL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.15%)
FFBL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
GGL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.57%)
HUBC 134.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.40 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.9%)
PAEL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.64%)
PIAA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
PPL 120.40 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (3.53%)
PRL 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.66%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
SEARL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.77%)
SNGP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (5.62%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
TRG 60.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.06%)
UNITY 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,490 Increased By 81.2 (1.1%)
BR30 24,512 Increased By 475.5 (1.98%)
KSE100 71,504 Increased By 837.6 (1.19%)
KSE30 23,444 Increased By 220 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Buying spree returns to PSX, KSE-100 moves past 71,000

  • Gains nearly 850 points in first half of session
BR Web Desk Published May 3, 2024 Updated May 3, 2024 12:18pm

After some days of selling pressure, positivity returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid developments on the privatisation front as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 800 points during the early hours of trading on Friday.

At noon, the benchmark index was at 71,505.30, a gain of 847.66 points or 1.2%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery, with index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, DGKC, PSO and SHEL trading in the green.

Heavy buying was also witnessed in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) stocks after it was reported that 10 bidders, including Pakistani tycoon Arif Habib and aviation-based company Gerry’s Group, were looking to buy a majority stake in PIA.

Pakistan’s government has previously said it was putting on the block a stake of between 51% and 100% in the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The disposal of the flag carrier is a step that past elected governments have steered away from as it is likely to be highly unpopular, but progress on the privatisation will help cash-strapped Pakistan pursue further funding talks with the IMF.

Globally, Asian stocks rallied on Friday after Apple record $110 billion share buyback plan lifted the tech sector, while the yen put more distance from recent 34-year lows to cap a tumultuous week that saw suspected interventions from Tokyo.

With markets in Japan and mainland China closed on Friday, regional trading activity is likely to be subdued as traders look ahead to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the day.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, opens new tab rose 1.5% and was set for a second straight week of gains.

On Thursday, bearish sentiment prevailed at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 450 points to settle at 70,657.64.

This is an intra-day update

PIA Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE-100 index kse-100 KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PIA privatisation

Comments

200 characters

Buying spree returns to PSX, KSE-100 moves past 71,000

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

FO responds to speculation: Govt has no plan to offer air bases to foreign govt

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

Oil steadies, heads for weekly drop on US economy worries

China to launch first probe to return samples from Moon’s far side

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

Read more stories