Buying spree returns to PSX, KSE-100 moves past 71,000

After some days of selling pressure, positivity returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid developments on the privatisation front as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 800 points during the early hours of trading on Friday.

At noon, the benchmark index was at 71,505.30, a gain of 847.66 points or 1.2%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery, with index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, DGKC, PSO and SHEL trading in the green.

Heavy buying was also witnessed in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) stocks after it was reported that 10 bidders, including Pakistani tycoon Arif Habib and aviation-based company Gerry’s Group, were looking to buy a majority stake in PIA.

Pakistan’s government has previously said it was putting on the block a stake of between 51% and 100% in the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The disposal of the flag carrier is a step that past elected governments have steered away from as it is likely to be highly unpopular, but progress on the privatisation will help cash-strapped Pakistan pursue further funding talks with the IMF.

Globally, Asian stocks rallied on Friday after Apple record $110 billion share buyback plan lifted the tech sector, while the yen put more distance from recent 34-year lows to cap a tumultuous week that saw suspected interventions from Tokyo.

With markets in Japan and mainland China closed on Friday, regional trading activity is likely to be subdued as traders look ahead to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the day.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, opens new tab rose 1.5% and was set for a second straight week of gains.

On Thursday, bearish sentiment prevailed at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 450 points to settle at 70,657.64.

This is an intra-day update