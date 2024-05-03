AIRLINK 72.13 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.23%)
Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 10:36am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.03, a gain of Re0.27 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 278.3, up by Re0.01.

In a key development, Minister for Investment and Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan said that Islamabad would push back the deadline for companies to express interest in buying national carrier Pakistan International Airlines to May 18.

The extension came a day before the expressions of interest had originally been due. He said 10 companies had already expressed an interest.

Pakistani tycoon Arif Habib and aviation-based company Gerry’s Group were among the 10 bidders looking to buy a majority stake in Pakistan International Airlines.

Globally, the US dollar was broadly on the back foot on Friday.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar, which has struggled to regain its footing in the wake of the less-hawkish-than-feared Fed comments, was little changed at 105.32.

The dollar index was on track to lose 0.7% for the week, its worst performance since March.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up in early trade on Friday on the prospect of OPEC+ continuing output cuts, but the crude benchmarks were headed for weekly losses on US economic uncertainty and limited crude supply disruptions caused by the Israel-Hamas war.

Brent crude futures for July rose 16 cents to $83.83 a barrel by 0008 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for June was up 19 cents to $79.14 per barrel.

Still, both benchmarks were on track for weekly losses as investors worried about the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates curbing growth in the US, the top global oil consumer, while the war in the Middle East showed little sign of disrupting global oil supplies.

This is an intra-day update

