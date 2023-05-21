AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Upper Sindh: Mercury soars to 48°C

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: Heat wave like weather on Saturday spurred temperatures to the highest degrees of the season in the country, as upper Sindh sizzled with 48 Celsius, the Met Off said.

Mercury levels hit 48 Celsius for the first time during this season in Jacobabad Mohenjo-Daro and Dadu with Sibbi 47 Celsius and Khairpur 45.4 Celsius.

Followed by RY Khan, Sukkur, Rohri and Sakrand 45 Celsius each, Khanpur, Padidan and DG Khan 44 Celsius each, DI Khan City, Jhelum 43, Gujranwala, Chhor, Bhakkar, Noorpurthal, Joharabad, Nokkundi and Bahawalpur City 43 Celsius each.

In Kot Addu temperature touched 42.3 Celsius, Hyderabad 42.2 Celsius, Multan Airport 42.1 Celsius, Sargodha City, Karor (Layyah), Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Mangla, Tando Jam Dalbandin and Turbat 42 Celsius each.

TT Singh saw 41.4 Celsius of temperature, Peshawar City, Bannu, Jhang, Lahore City, and Attock 41 Celsius, each and Sialkot Airport, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Kasur and Narowal 40 Celsius, each.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain higher between 2 Celsius and 4 Celsius than above normal in most plain areas during next two to three days, the Met said.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” it said.

On Sunday: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern and central parts.

