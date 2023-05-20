Discos, KE seek positive adjustment in FCA for April

ISLAMABAD: The Power Distribution Companies (Discos) and K-Electric have sought positive adjustment of Rs 2 per unit and Rs 0.49 per unit respectively in Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for April, 2023 under monthly FCA adjustment formula.

The KE has also sought positive adjustment of Rs 5.170 per unit in quarterly tariff for third quarter (Jan-March) 2022-23 under QTA mechanism.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is to hold a public hearing on May 31, 2023 to discuss data submitted by the CPPA-G and KE.

According to the data, the KE plans to pass on additional financial impact of Rs 747 million in April while CPPA-G intends to recover about Rs20 billion from the consumers of power distribution companies.

The Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) incurred by utilities due to global variation in fuel prices used to generate electricity and change in the generation mix. Under the policies governing the power sector, these costs are passed through to the customers for one month only, following Nepra’s scrutiny and approval. Consumers also receive a benefit when the cost of fuel decreases.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency– Guaranteed (CPPA-G) to date reveals that in April 2023, hydel generation was 1,872.24 GWh constituting 18.70 percent of total generation. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,818. 51 GWh in April 2023 which was 18.17 percent of total generation at a price of Rs 12.27 per unit as price of imported coal has decreased internationally.

Generation from HSD was nil whereas generation from RFO was just 222.60 GWh (2.22 percent of total generation) at Rs 23.1937 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,189.44 GWh (11.88 per cent) at Rs 11.8643 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,417.75 GWh (24.15 per cent of total generation) at Rs 23.8349 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,916 GWh at Rs 1.0552 per unit (19.14 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 30.46 GWh at Rs 23.4477 per unit.

Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 13.35 GWh at a price of Rs 4.0581 per unit, generation from bagasse recorded at 81.17 GWh, price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit. The energy generated from wind was recorded at 322.93 GWh, 3.23 percent of total generation and solar at 125.80 GWh, 1.26 percent of total generation in April 2023. The total energy generated was recorded at 10,010.30 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 10.2384 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 102.490 billion.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in April 2023 was 9,734.91 GWh at a rate of Rs 10.3975 per unit, total price of which was Rs 101.219 60.648 billion.

The CPPA-G, in its tariff adjustment request has informed that since reference price of generation in April 2023 was Rs 8.3875 per unit whereas actual price was Rs 10.3975 per unit, hence positive adjustment of Rs 2.0100 per unit be allowed.

