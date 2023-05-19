AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country: Imran

  • Says the attack 'should not have happened'
BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 04:19pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the attack on Jinnah House has brought ‘‘disgrace’’ to the country.

While talking to reporters as he appeared before an anti-terrorism court, (which granted him pre-arrest bail in three cases), the former prime minister said the event should “not have happened”.

Responding to a query regarding claims by the Punjab government that he was hiding ‘terrorists’ responsible for the May 9 riots, the former PM said he invited the media to his house to prove this was not the case.

His comments come as the Punjab Police on Friday secured a warrant to search his Zaman Park residence. It is expected to send a delegation to search the premises soon.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government had given him a 24-hour deadline to “hand over the terrorists hiding at Zaman Park”.

‘Will bow to only Allah’

In a tweet on Friday, Imran said “the mindset behind this unprecedented crackdown and current reign of terror that PTI and its supporters are being subjected to (that was not even witnessed during Zia and Musharraf martial laws) is that we Pakistanis are like a herd of sheep who can be terrorised enough to meekly bow down to this naked show of power.”

“We won’t because we are humans and ummat of the greatest leader of all times who made us pledge to Allah that we will bow to no one except Him (Almighty).”

Attack on Corp Commander’s house in Lahore

Following Imran’s arrest last week on Tuesday, protesters torched the Jinnah House, which was being used as the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

The piano, writing table, desk and sword of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were also set ablaze by miscreants.

These antiques had been donated by the Quaid to the government of Pakistan, and they were preserved in Jinnah House as national heritage, sources told Business Recorder.

“Over 150 policemen were injured during violent protests across Punjab after the arrests of PTI Chief. At least 63 policemen were injured in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Attock, 13 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali,” sources said.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin said he would not sit with comfort until the arrest of each and every person responsible for the vandalism.

PTI Chief Imran Khan Imran Khan's arrest Jinnah House Lahore

