Punjab Police secure warrant to search Imran’s Zaman Park residence

The Punjab Police on Friday secured a warrant to search Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, reported Aaj News. It is expected to send a delegation to search the premises soon.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government gave a 24-hour deadline to Imran to “hand over the terrorists hiding at Zaman Park”.

Following the end of the deadline on Thursday, the provincial leadership decided to send a delegation to Imran’s residence that will be led by Commissioner Lahore.

The team will discuss the Zaman Park search operation with PTI representatives.

Police contingents of nearly 400 cops would also accompany the delegation “to arrest terrorists hiding there”, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir.

Multiple operations have been conducted at Zaman Park over the past few months.

On March 14, 2023, an operation at Imran’s residence turned into hours long clashes between police and PTI workers. Later, the court halted Punjab Police from continuing the operation.

After the clashes, Punjab Police said that it found assault rifles, bullets, petrol bombs and other ammunition during the raid.

Six terrorists arrested while fleeing Zaman Park

Separately, the Punjab Police on Friday arrested six “terrorists” attempting to flee Zaman Park, according to Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana.

This takes the total number of arrests of people fleeing from Zaman Park to 14.

“Four of the terrorists were involved in the attack on Askari Tower while two of them were among those who ransacked the Corps Commander House Lahore,” said Kamyana.

The arrest comes a day after the end of the deadline that was given to Imran by Punjab Caretaker government.

According to Mir, eight alleged “terrorists” were arrested while they were escaping from Lahore’s Zaman Park area on Thursday.

The detained terrorists were already identified and are involved in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9, he had said.

Mir stated that the eight alleged “terrorists” were being interrogated to gain information about what is happening inside and who is at Zaman Park.