Lahore ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted on Friday pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in three cases.

The ATC granted him bail till June 2 and also directed the PTI chairman to become a part of the investigation in the cases.

One of the cases was regarding the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House as part of the protests that erupted after Imran’s arrest on May 9, and the other is to do with the murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, who died during a rally in Lahore in March.

Barrister Salman Safdar had filed the pleas on behalf of the former PM, which urged the court to grant Imran bail so that he could join the investigations.

Earlier, the PTI posted a video showing the PTI chief leaving for the ATC.

‘Plan made to eliminate PTI through army’

On Thursday, the former PM said that no one should have the misconception that he would back off due to pressure.

He claimed that a plan was made to eliminate the PTI through the army. “Efforts were being made to pitch the PTI against the army and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was behind this, which is very dangerous for the country.

Since the coalition rulers could not compete with us in elections, they were playing this game to prolong their rule,’’ he said.

“Ultimately, the democracy is being threatened,” he added.

He recalled that a similar situation was created in 1971 when one particular politician created a wedge between the most popular political party (Awami League of Mujibur Rahman) and the army, which led to the dismemberment of the country.

He said that no one wants to fight with their own army, adding “fighting the army means losing the country.”

According to him, he has no issues with the military establishment, but he does not know why it was against him and what has angered them.