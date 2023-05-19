AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 46.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.77%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
NETSOL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
OGDC 76.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
PPL 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TRG 100.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.49%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,359 Increased By 6.6 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,499 Increased By 57 (0.14%)
KSE30 14,758 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2023 07:21am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 18, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        17-May-23      16-May-23      15-May-23      12-May-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.106688       0.106906       0.107169       0.107004
Euro                             0.808996       0.809954       0.810036        0.80983
Japanese yen                    0.0054758     0.00547536     0.00547641     0.00552589
U.K. pound                       0.929908       0.933037       0.931474       0.932212
U.S. dollar                      0.747064       0.744375       0.744792       0.743509
Algerian dinar                  0.0054879     0.00547882     0.00547927     0.00547674
Australian dollar                0.495976       0.496796        0.49767       0.497408
Botswana pula                   0.0552827      0.0550838       0.055338       0.054871
Brazilian real                   0.150901       0.151554       0.151698       0.151034
Brunei dollar                    0.557095       0.557209       0.556313       0.558358
Canadian dollar                  0.554902       0.553192        0.55223       0.549364
Chilean peso                    0.0009404     0.00095025    0.000946368     0.00093361
Czech koruna                    0.0342282      0.0342116      0.0343681      0.0342979
Danish krone                     0.108624       0.108765       0.108772       0.108726
Indian rupee                    0.0090697     0.00904757     0.00905147     0.00904946
Israeli New Shekel               0.204675       0.203326       0.204164       0.204149
Korean won                      0.0005592     0.00055642    0.000558482     0.00056314
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43423        2.42625        2.42682
Malaysian ringgit                0.165298       0.165461       0.165528       0.165999
Mauritian rupee                 0.0164027      0.0163501      0.0163037      0.0163273
Mexican peso                    0.0424777      0.0426156      0.0424673      0.0422108
New Zealand dollar               0.466429       0.465123       0.461957       0.466924
Norwegian krone                 0.0697457      0.0699329      0.0696267
Omani rial                        1.94295        1.93596        1.93704
Peruvian sol                     0.202402       0.202386       0.203718       0.203757
Philippine peso                 0.0133126      0.0132993      0.0133294      0.0133552
Polish zloty                     0.179998       0.180551       0.179511       0.178565
Qatari riyal                     0.205237       0.204499       0.204613
Russian ruble                   0.0092499     0.00930704     0.00941578     0.00963043
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199217         0.1985       0.198611
Singapore dollar                 0.557095       0.557209       0.556313       0.558358
South African rand              0.0389286      0.0389566      0.0391481      0.0383713
Swedish krona                   0.0716464      0.0719015      0.0716877      0.0721237
Swiss franc                      0.830763       0.833613       0.831056       0.832317
Thai baht                       0.0218491      0.0219606      0.0220392      0.0219201
Trinidadian dollar               0.110786       0.110188       0.110376       0.110319
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203421       0.202689       0.202802
Uruguayan peso                  0.0192028      0.0191135      0.0191222        0.01908
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SDR Special Drawing Rights sdr rate Currency values in terms of SDR

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Civil liberties: SCBA concerned at trials under Army Act

Pakistan has ability to deal with domestic challenges: FO

Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Juices, aerated water: FBR reviewing FED structure in budget

Read more stories