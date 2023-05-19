WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 18, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 17-May-23 16-May-23 15-May-23 12-May-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.106688 0.106906 0.107169 0.107004
Euro 0.808996 0.809954 0.810036 0.80983
Japanese yen 0.0054758 0.00547536 0.00547641 0.00552589
U.K. pound 0.929908 0.933037 0.931474 0.932212
U.S. dollar 0.747064 0.744375 0.744792 0.743509
Algerian dinar 0.0054879 0.00547882 0.00547927 0.00547674
Australian dollar 0.495976 0.496796 0.49767 0.497408
Botswana pula 0.0552827 0.0550838 0.055338 0.054871
Brazilian real 0.150901 0.151554 0.151698 0.151034
Brunei dollar 0.557095 0.557209 0.556313 0.558358
Canadian dollar 0.554902 0.553192 0.55223 0.549364
Chilean peso 0.0009404 0.00095025 0.000946368 0.00093361
Czech koruna 0.0342282 0.0342116 0.0343681 0.0342979
Danish krone 0.108624 0.108765 0.108772 0.108726
Indian rupee 0.0090697 0.00904757 0.00905147 0.00904946
Israeli New Shekel 0.204675 0.203326 0.204164 0.204149
Korean won 0.0005592 0.00055642 0.000558482 0.00056314
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43423 2.42625 2.42682
Malaysian ringgit 0.165298 0.165461 0.165528 0.165999
Mauritian rupee 0.0164027 0.0163501 0.0163037 0.0163273
Mexican peso 0.0424777 0.0426156 0.0424673 0.0422108
New Zealand dollar 0.466429 0.465123 0.461957 0.466924
Norwegian krone 0.0697457 0.0699329 0.0696267
Omani rial 1.94295 1.93596 1.93704
Peruvian sol 0.202402 0.202386 0.203718 0.203757
Philippine peso 0.0133126 0.0132993 0.0133294 0.0133552
Polish zloty 0.179998 0.180551 0.179511 0.178565
Qatari riyal 0.205237 0.204499 0.204613
Russian ruble 0.0092499 0.00930704 0.00941578 0.00963043
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199217 0.1985 0.198611
Singapore dollar 0.557095 0.557209 0.556313 0.558358
South African rand 0.0389286 0.0389566 0.0391481 0.0383713
Swedish krona 0.0716464 0.0719015 0.0716877 0.0721237
Swiss franc 0.830763 0.833613 0.831056 0.832317
Thai baht 0.0218491 0.0219606 0.0220392 0.0219201
Trinidadian dollar 0.110786 0.110188 0.110376 0.110319
U.A.E. dirham 0.203421 0.202689 0.202802
Uruguayan peso 0.0192028 0.0191135 0.0191222 0.01908
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
