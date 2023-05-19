WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 18, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-May-23 16-May-23 15-May-23 12-May-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106688 0.106906 0.107169 0.107004 Euro 0.808996 0.809954 0.810036 0.80983 Japanese yen 0.0054758 0.00547536 0.00547641 0.00552589 U.K. pound 0.929908 0.933037 0.931474 0.932212 U.S. dollar 0.747064 0.744375 0.744792 0.743509 Algerian dinar 0.0054879 0.00547882 0.00547927 0.00547674 Australian dollar 0.495976 0.496796 0.49767 0.497408 Botswana pula 0.0552827 0.0550838 0.055338 0.054871 Brazilian real 0.150901 0.151554 0.151698 0.151034 Brunei dollar 0.557095 0.557209 0.556313 0.558358 Canadian dollar 0.554902 0.553192 0.55223 0.549364 Chilean peso 0.0009404 0.00095025 0.000946368 0.00093361 Czech koruna 0.0342282 0.0342116 0.0343681 0.0342979 Danish krone 0.108624 0.108765 0.108772 0.108726 Indian rupee 0.0090697 0.00904757 0.00905147 0.00904946 Israeli New Shekel 0.204675 0.203326 0.204164 0.204149 Korean won 0.0005592 0.00055642 0.000558482 0.00056314 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43423 2.42625 2.42682 Malaysian ringgit 0.165298 0.165461 0.165528 0.165999 Mauritian rupee 0.0164027 0.0163501 0.0163037 0.0163273 Mexican peso 0.0424777 0.0426156 0.0424673 0.0422108 New Zealand dollar 0.466429 0.465123 0.461957 0.466924 Norwegian krone 0.0697457 0.0699329 0.0696267 Omani rial 1.94295 1.93596 1.93704 Peruvian sol 0.202402 0.202386 0.203718 0.203757 Philippine peso 0.0133126 0.0132993 0.0133294 0.0133552 Polish zloty 0.179998 0.180551 0.179511 0.178565 Qatari riyal 0.205237 0.204499 0.204613 Russian ruble 0.0092499 0.00930704 0.00941578 0.00963043 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199217 0.1985 0.198611 Singapore dollar 0.557095 0.557209 0.556313 0.558358 South African rand 0.0389286 0.0389566 0.0391481 0.0383713 Swedish krona 0.0716464 0.0719015 0.0716877 0.0721237 Swiss franc 0.830763 0.833613 0.831056 0.832317 Thai baht 0.0218491 0.0219606 0.0220392 0.0219201 Trinidadian dollar 0.110786 0.110188 0.110376 0.110319 U.A.E. dirham 0.203421 0.202689 0.202802 Uruguayan peso 0.0192028 0.0191135 0.0191222 0.01908 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

