AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
BAFL 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (12.36%)
DGKC 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.22%)
EPCL 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
MLCF 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.37%)
NETSOL 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
OGDC 78.04 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.96%)
PAEL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PPL 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,543 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,834 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,944 Decreased By -82.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St gains as Tesla, regional banks boost

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US stock indexes rose on Wednesday, driven by Tesla and after Western Alliance led a bounce among regional banks amid optimism about a potential breakthrough in the deadlock in Washington over the nation’s debt limit.

Wall Street’s main indexes climbed to session highs by early afternoon trading as shares of Tesla Inc extended gains to rise 3.9% after its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

Top boss Elon Musk played down market rumors that he may step down as CEO of Tesla, touched upon two new mass-market models the company is developing, and reaffirmed that deliveries of its long-delayed Cybertruck pickup would start this year.

US regional banks rose, led by a 14.0% rise in Western Alliance Bancorp as the lender’s deposit growth exceeded $2 billion and brokerage Bank of America Global Research resumed coverage of the bank with a “buy” rating.

The KBW Regional Banking Index jumped 5.4% after losing 1.8% in the previous session, while S&P 500 banks added 3.4%.

However, trading in the last few sessions has been in a limited range as investors await clarity on a resolution in the debt-ceiling debate, economic data and the path of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy said they would push ahead on talks to raise the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.

“If you look at the S&P 500, it’s been within just a 10 point range for six straight weeks, no one wants to be confident enough to go bullish or negative in a big way before this deal,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“It’s kind of a sideways waiting period. Most of the economic data we got this week has been pretty close to what was expected and so none of it’s really moved markets either.”

At 12:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 207.24 points, or 0.63%, at 33,219.38, the S&P 500 was up 23.11 points, or 0.56%, at 4,133.01, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 65.59 points, or 0.53%, at 12,408.64.

Retailers Target Corp and TJX Companies Inc forecast current-quarter profit below expectations despite beating estimates for the first quarter.

Shares of Target were up 2.2%, while the T.J. Maxx parent dipped 0.5% in choppy trading.

“The US consumer is the wild card. They’re not completely withdrawn from the economy, that is hopeful for bullish economists,” said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.

The S&P 500 retail index rose 1.3%.

Home Depot and a reading on US April retail sales that missed expectations highlighted the impact of higher prices and interest rates on consumers.

Walmart’s shares edged 0.5% lower ahead of earnings on Thursday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.24-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 99 new lows.

US stock Elon Musk Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St gains as Tesla, regional banks boost

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Imran asked to hand in May 9 suspects to police

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories