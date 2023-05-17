Intra-day update: rupee slightly stronger against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee saw a slight gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being traded at 284.86 or Re0.10 higher.

The appreciation comes after the rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar on Tuesday, closing at 284.96 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Pakistan is to pay 4% annual profit to Saudi Arabia on deposits of $2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of one year, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Saudi Arabia, sources said, had agreed to deposit $2 billion to meet one of the preconditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in which Pakistan had been asked to arrange external funding reportedly up to $6 billion.

Separately, for the second consecutive month, Pakistan posted a current account surplus in April 2023 mainly due to a lower import bill.

The SBP on Tuesday reported that the country posted a current account surplus of $18 million for the month of April 23 compared to a deficit of $640 million during April 22. For the second consecutive month, the current account was in surplus; however, the surplus in April is less than the previous month of March, in which the current account posted $750 million.

Internationally, the US dollar was firm on Wednesday, supported by a safety bid as the US hurtled toward its borrowing limit and boosted after solid economic data had traders trimming bets on imminent rate cuts.

The dollar hit a two-week peak of 136.69 yen overnight and hovered just below that at 136.35 early in the Asia session. It also broke above its 50-day moving average against the euro to trade at $1.0866 per euro.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Wednesday as traders remained cautious after a surprise rise in US crude inventories stoked demand concerns on the heels of weaker-than-expected economic data from the United States and China.

This is an intra-day update