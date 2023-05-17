AVN 62.66 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.16%)
BAFL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
DFML 11.13 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (12.77%)
DGKC 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.16%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 70.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.68%)
OGDC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
PPL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.51%)
TPLP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.42%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,246 Increased By 5.9 (0.14%)
BR30 14,629 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,982 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,018 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee slightly stronger against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2023 11:02am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee saw a slight gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being traded at 284.86 or Re0.10 higher.

The appreciation comes after the rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar on Tuesday, closing at 284.96 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Pakistan is to pay 4% annual profit to Saudi Arabia on deposits of $2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of one year, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Saudi Arabia, sources said, had agreed to deposit $2 billion to meet one of the preconditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in which Pakistan had been asked to arrange external funding reportedly up to $6 billion.

Separately, for the second consecutive month, Pakistan posted a current account surplus in April 2023 mainly due to a lower import bill.

The SBP on Tuesday reported that the country posted a current account surplus of $18 million for the month of April 23 compared to a deficit of $640 million during April 22. For the second consecutive month, the current account was in surplus; however, the surplus in April is less than the previous month of March, in which the current account posted $750 million.

Internationally, the US dollar was firm on Wednesday, supported by a safety bid as the US hurtled toward its borrowing limit and boosted after solid economic data had traders trimming bets on imminent rate cuts.

The dollar hit a two-week peak of 136.69 yen overnight and hovered just below that at 136.35 early in the Asia session. It also broke above its 50-day moving average against the euro to trade at $1.0866 per euro.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Wednesday as traders remained cautious after a surprise rise in US crude inventories stoked demand concerns on the heels of weaker-than-expected economic data from the United States and China.

This is an intra-day update

IMF forex SBP currency Rupee oil price Exchange rate IMF and Pakistan dollar us

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee slightly stronger against US dollar

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Pakistan posts $18m current account surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

‘Contempt of parliament’ bill passed by NA: Legislature vies for institutional hegemony?

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

Read more stories